These Senatobia companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

1. Manufacturing Ops Support, Materials Handling - Entry

🏛️ Volt

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $18 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to work at a leading medical supply warehouse where you can directly positively impact hospitals throughout the U.S.? Are you looking for employment? Would you like to earn $15--$18 per hour

2. Entry Level Manufacturing - Ripley, MS

🏛️ Ashley Furniture

📍 Waterford, MS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASK ABOUT OUR NEW HIRING BONUS!! - Upholstery Associate - Ripley, MS $1,000 HIRING BONUS FOR NEW EMPLOYEES!! Are you looking for a new career opportunity in building furniture? Our ideal candidate is ...

3. Truck Driver Weekly Home Time 800 to 1200 per week Recent Grads

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1200 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...

4. Human Resources Associate (Part-Time)

🏛️ AGAPE CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES INC

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Agape - Central Office - Memphis, TN Position Type Part Time Education Level 2 Year Degree Salary Range $22.00 - $25.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Admin ...

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Hernando, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DTN4 Memphis, TN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DTN4 - Memphis - 3347 Pearson Road ...

6. Administrative Assistant - Human Resources

🏛️ AGAPE CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES INC

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Agape - Central Office - Memphis, TN Position Type Full Time Education Level 2 Year Degree Salary Range $32,000.00 - $35,000.00 Salary/year Job Shift Day Job ...