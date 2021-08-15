Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Senatobia, MS

These Senatobia companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Senatobia Bulletin
Senatobia Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Senatobia, MS) These companies are hiring Senatobia residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOY93M00

1. Manufacturing Ops Support, Materials Handling - Entry

🏛️ Volt

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $18 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to work at a leading medical supply warehouse where you can directly positively impact hospitals throughout the U.S.? Are you looking for employment? Would you like to earn $15--$18 per hour

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Manufacturing - Ripley, MS

🏛️ Ashley Furniture

📍 Waterford, MS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASK ABOUT OUR NEW HIRING BONUS!! - Upholstery Associate - Ripley, MS $1,000 HIRING BONUS FOR NEW EMPLOYEES!! Are you looking for a new career opportunity in building furniture? Our ideal candidate is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver Weekly Home Time 800 to 1200 per week Recent Grads

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1200 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Human Resources Associate (Part-Time)

🏛️ AGAPE CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES INC

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Agape - Central Office - Memphis, TN Position Type Part Time Education Level 2 Year Degree Salary Range $22.00 - $25.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Admin ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Hernando, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DTN4 Memphis, TN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DTN4 - Memphis - 3347 Pearson Road ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Administrative Assistant - Human Resources

🏛️ AGAPE CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES INC

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Agape - Central Office - Memphis, TN Position Type Full Time Education Level 2 Year Degree Salary Range $32,000.00 - $35,000.00 Salary/year Job Shift Day Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia, MS
31
Followers
151
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Senatobia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, MS
City
Senatobia, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Southaven, MS
City
Hernando, MS
Southaven, MS
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child And Family Services#Manufacturing Ops Support#Ms#Home Weekly Runs Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy