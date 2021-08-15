These Senatobia companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Senatobia, MS) These companies are hiring Senatobia residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Manufacturing Ops Support, Materials Handling - Entry
🏛️ Volt
📍 Southaven, MS
💰 $18 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Want to work at a leading medical supply warehouse where you can directly positively impact hospitals throughout the U.S.? Are you looking for employment? Would you like to earn $15--$18 per hour
2. Entry Level Manufacturing - Ripley, MS
🏛️ Ashley Furniture
📍 Waterford, MS
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
ASK ABOUT OUR NEW HIRING BONUS!! - Upholstery Associate - Ripley, MS $1,000 HIRING BONUS FOR NEW EMPLOYEES!! Are you looking for a new career opportunity in building furniture? Our ideal candidate is ...
3. Truck Driver Weekly Home Time 800 to 1200 per week Recent Grads
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Memphis, TN
💰 $1,200 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Details Pay $800 to $1200 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...
4. Human Resources Associate (Part-Time)
🏛️ AGAPE CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES INC
📍 Memphis, TN
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location Agape - Central Office - Memphis, TN Position Type Part Time Education Level 2 Year Degree Salary Range $22.00 - $25.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Admin ...
5. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Hernando, MS
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DTN4 Memphis, TN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DTN4 - Memphis - 3347 Pearson Road ...
6. Administrative Assistant - Human Resources
🏛️ AGAPE CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES INC
📍 Memphis, TN
💰 $35,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location Agape - Central Office - Memphis, TN Position Type Full Time Education Level 2 Year Degree Salary Range $32,000.00 - $35,000.00 Salary/year Job Shift Day Job ...
Comments / 0