Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Asheville

(ASHEVILLE, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Asheville companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Asheville:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $5,025 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $5,025 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Asheville, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

3. Business Advisor - Seasoned Executives

🏛️ Statista

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $98,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mentor - an experienced and trusted adviser. We are the largest small to medium-sized business consulting firm, and our client base needs your expertise. This is an opportunity for tested executives ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Black Mountain, NC

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Showroom Manager

🏛️ Sun Mountain, Inc.

📍 Fletcher, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sun Mountain, Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of custom doors and other architectural millwork products, is seeking a Showroom Manager/Estimator to lead the company's boutique showroom in the ...

7. Email Marketing Specialist

🏛️ WORLD News Group

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Email Marketing Specialist - full-time, benefited Company: WORLD News Group is a news organization that produces daily coverage of global, national, and cultural current events, with ...

8. Emergency Shelter Program Manager

🏛️ City of Asheville

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $51,188 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Emergency Shelter Program Manager Print ( Apply Emergency Shelter Program Manager Salary $51,188.80 Annually Location Asheville, NC Job Type Full Time Department Community & Economic Development Job ...

9. Bilingual HR Recruiter (Spanish/English)

🏛️ Snow Creek Landscaping LLC

📍 Arden, NC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Enriching Lives... Naturally! At Snow Creek Landscaping, LLC we are passionate about exceeding expectations in everything we do. As a full service landscaping company , our goal ...

10. Shipping Associate - 1st & 2nd Shift - $750 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ PrideStaff- Asheville

📍 Fletcher, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping Associate - 1st & 2nd Shift - Fletcher - Up to $15.15/hr. PrideStaff is currently looking for Shipping Associates for 1st and 2nd Shift for a distribution company located in Fletcher . No ...