Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Asheville

Posted by 
Asheville News Watch
Asheville News Watch
 7 days ago

(ASHEVILLE, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Asheville companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Asheville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSOY8Ad00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $5,025 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $5,025 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Asheville, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Business Advisor - Seasoned Executives

🏛️ Statista

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $98,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mentor - an experienced and trusted adviser. We are the largest small to medium-sized business consulting firm, and our client base needs your expertise. This is an opportunity for tested executives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Black Mountain, NC

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Showroom Manager

🏛️ Sun Mountain, Inc.

📍 Fletcher, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sun Mountain, Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of custom doors and other architectural millwork products, is seeking a Showroom Manager/Estimator to lead the company's boutique showroom in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Email Marketing Specialist

🏛️ WORLD News Group

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Email Marketing Specialist - full-time, benefited Company: WORLD News Group is a news organization that produces daily coverage of global, national, and cultural current events, with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Emergency Shelter Program Manager

🏛️ City of Asheville

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $51,188 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Emergency Shelter Program Manager Print ( Apply Emergency Shelter Program Manager Salary $51,188.80 Annually Location Asheville, NC Job Type Full Time Department Community & Economic Development Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bilingual HR Recruiter (Spanish/English)

🏛️ Snow Creek Landscaping LLC

📍 Arden, NC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Enriching Lives... Naturally! At Snow Creek Landscaping, LLC we are passionate about exceeding expectations in everything we do. As a full service landscaping company , our goal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Shipping Associate - 1st & 2nd Shift - $750 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ PrideStaff- Asheville

📍 Fletcher, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping Associate - 1st & 2nd Shift - Fletcher - Up to $15.15/hr. PrideStaff is currently looking for Shipping Associates for 1st and 2nd Shift for a distribution company located in Fletcher . No ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Asheville News Watch

Asheville News Watch

Asheville, NC
78
Followers
178
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Asheville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Vivian#Rn Progressive Care Unit#Progressive Care Unit 2#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl#A S Life Insurance#Sun Mountain Inc#World News Group#Llc#Pridestaff#Shipping Associates#2nd Shift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy