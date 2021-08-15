Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Jacksonville
(Jacksonville, NC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Jacksonville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) $50.57+/HR + Next Day Pay
🏛️ ShiftMed
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $50 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...
2. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Jacksonville, NC) -
🏛️ RGIS
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We offer Instant Pay! Turn every shift into payday. Work with us and you'll have the option of working today and getting paid tomorrow, for free! Zone Starting Wage - $10.00/hr RGIS Inventory ...
3. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2614
🏛️ AFLAC
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Aflac Benefits Advisor / North Carolina This is a truly rewarding Business-to-Business position that offers one of the strongest compensation structures in the industry, flexible schedules with no ...
4. Childcare Provider
🏛️ Giggles Drop in Childcare of Jackso
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Title: Childcare Specialist (Asst. Teacher/Floater) Job Type: Part Time - Full Time depending on availability. Giggles is seeking a highly qualified childcare provider to join our team. We are a ...
5. PT Dentist
🏛️ ETS Dental
📍 Jacksonville, NC
💰 $800 daily
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job ID: mp61-9216r2Location: Jacksonville, NC Part-Time Associate Dentist This long-established private practice offering 2-3 busy days per week to an incoming associate * No nights or weekends
