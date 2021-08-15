Cancel
Jacksonville, NC

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Voice
 7 days ago

(Jacksonville, NC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Jacksonville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) $50.57+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...

2. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Jacksonville, NC) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We offer Instant Pay! Turn every shift into payday. Work with us and you'll have the option of working today and getting paid tomorrow, for free! Zone Starting Wage - $10.00/hr RGIS Inventory ...

3. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2614

🏛️ AFLAC

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Aflac Benefits Advisor / North Carolina This is a truly rewarding Business-to-Business position that offers one of the strongest compensation structures in the industry, flexible schedules with no ...

4. Childcare Provider

🏛️ Giggles Drop in Childcare of Jackso

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Childcare Specialist (Asst. Teacher/Floater) Job Type: Part Time - Full Time depending on availability. Giggles is seeking a highly qualified childcare provider to join our team. We are a ...

5. PT Dentist

🏛️ ETS Dental

📍 Jacksonville, NC

💰 $800 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: mp61-9216r2Location: Jacksonville, NC Part-Time Associate Dentist This long-established private practice offering 2-3 busy days per week to an incoming associate * No nights or weekends

ABOUT

With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

