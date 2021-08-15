Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Goldsboro

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Goldsboro.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Goldsboro:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Snow Hill, NC

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date ...

2. Outside Sales Professional

🏛️ Tar Heel Basement Systems

📍 Clayton, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Professional Join one of the fastest growing, game-changing organizations in its industry and create a foundation for personal growth and future success! Look no further.... Our Outside ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Goldsboro, NC

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,286 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Goldsboro, NC

💰 $2,286 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08 ...

5. Retail Stocking Supervisor $16.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Kinston, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Supervisors support the management team in order to maximize output of the store through the optimization of talent, operational execution and delivery of a rewarding experience for customers and ...

6. Security Officers - Full and Part-time - Hiring Immediately! (Goldsboro)

🏛️ Sunstates Security

📍 Goldsboro, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officers - Full and Part-time - Hiring Immediately! (Goldsboro) Goldsboro, NC, United States of America BackApply Now Back Apply Now Overview Join one of the fastest-growing and largest ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Goldsboro, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Goldsboro, NC

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Goldsboro, NC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $2088 per week in NC

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Wilson, NC

💰 $2,088 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...