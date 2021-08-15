Cancel
Hutchinson, MN

Start immediately with these jobs in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Digest
 7 days ago

(Hutchinson, MN) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Hutchinson companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Kimball, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Norwood Young America, MN

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Lakeville, MN Job opportunities vary by ...

3. Mold Designer/ Programmer

🏛️ Total Talent Search

📍 Lester Prairie, MN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to work for a company that has has passion in the premium quality of solutions, designed to protect and preserve products all the way to the final destination? APPLY today for immediate ...

4. 3rd Shift Production Jobs $18.50 + $2 shift premium + $1500 Hire Bonus

🏛️ Cabinetworks Group

📍 Waconia, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cabinetworks Group - Waconia, MN Stop in for immediate interview and same day job offers!!! Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm Location: 180 Industrial Blvd. Waconia, MN 55387 or apply online at ...

5. Production workers

🏛️ Volt

📍 Hutchinson, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Workers Needed-Hiring Immediately! Volt Workforce Solutions is seeking qualified candidates to join our team at our client, located in Hutchinson, MN. If you are a motivated candidate ...

6. Assembler

🏛️ Volt

📍 Hutchinson, MN

💰 $19 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Achieve more with Volt! **Weekly Pay*Benefits**Competitive Pay Up to $19.00/hr* **Full Time Hours +OT**All Shifts Available* **No experience necessary! ** Volt is immediately hiring Assemblers to ...

7. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Buffalo, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - Restaurant Managers JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® Restaurant Manager, you will be engaged in all aspects of the day-to-day operations. Using your multi ...

8. Distribution Center Trainer

🏛️ MyWorkChoice

📍 Norwood Young America, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Distribution Center Trainer Shifts: 4-Hour Shifts, Tuesday, Thursday Client: Quality Bicycle Products Location: Bloomington, MN Hourly Pay Rate: $17/hr We're Hiring Immediately Right now ...

9. Direct Support Professional - Winsted, MN

🏛️ Mary T. Inc

📍 Winsted, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mary T Inc. has immediate openings for part-time Direct Support Professionals (DSP) in Winsted, MN. Experience preferred but not necessary, paid training included. Apply today and start as early as ...

With Hutchinson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

