Hiring Now: These roles are open in Marsing

(MARSING, ID) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Marsing.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marsing:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $2880 per week in ID

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $2,880 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Senior Account Executive

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

B2B software-as-a-service company in the fastest growing labor market in America This Jobot Job is hosted by: Katrina McFillin Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

4. Bi-lingual Insurance Agent/Bi-lingual Insurance Agent in training

🏛️ GEICO Treasure Valley

📍 Meridian, ID

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Treasure Valley GEICO Office is seeking a bi-lingual individual (Spanish/English) who is either already licensed or is unlicensed and interested in exploring a career in the insurance industry ...

5. General Manager

🏛️ Papa Murphy's

📍 Meridian, ID

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview In this engaging leadership role, the General Manager champions Papa Murphy's commitment to quality, service, integrity, and teamwork by: * Creating a positive experience and ...

6. *100% REMOTE * Service Desk Analyst

🏛️ TEKsystems

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you would like more details, Please call me (Zach) directly at 480-758-3745. Also, if you know anyone who may be interest, feel free to send them my way! Top 3 "Great to haves" * 2+ years of ...

7. Entry Level Real Estate Sales Agent

🏛️ We Know Boise

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $44,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jumpstart your career as a successful real estate agent. A Junior Agent will be an individual who is highly sociable, draws energy from working with people, and is optimistic and outgoing. They have ...

8. CSR Boise

🏛️ Parker Staffing Services

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

[HIRING IMMEDIATELY] Customer Service Representatives needed for an established financial institution in Boise, ID **Must be within commute distance of Boise, ID** Job ID: 18677 Pay Rate: $19.00 per ...

9. Axle Assembly

🏛️ IES Custom Staffing

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IES Custom Staffing is hiring immediately for Assembly Workers in Nampa, ID! This position will involve assembling axles at a vehicle production facility. As an Assembly Worker, you will be assisting ...

10. Office Administrator

🏛️ B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Office Administrator is a full-time position responsible for building connections and trust with clients and managing the office. The Office Administrator role is vital to the success of the ...