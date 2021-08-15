Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Kalona

(KALONA, IA) Companies in Kalona are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kalona:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $3,037 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Washington, IA

💰 $3,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Washington, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry

3. Senior Embedded Software Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $145,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cutting edge next generational manufacturing company seeking an experienced Senior Embedded Software Engineer to join our talented team! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Josh Rabinowitz Are you a fit

4. Sales Representative - Training Provided

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

5. Human Resources Specialist (Employee Benefits) - Onboarding

🏛️ Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary This position serves as the customer liaison between the organization serviced and the VISN 23 HR Shared Services. The On-boarding Specialist performs work related to comprehensive, technical ...

6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent 100% Remote

🏛️ Balance Staffing- Customer Support

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Remote Work from Home Licensed Health Insurance Agent , making $18.50 to $23.50 /hour PLUS COMMISSION to join our team! Schedule: M-F flexible shift between 8am-11pm, EST Pay: $18.50 ...

7. Customer Relations Specialist

🏛️ #twiceasnice Recruiting

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Relations Specialist Location: Cedar Rapids, IA Salary: $38,000 - $45,000 + Benefits + Profit Share Job Type: Full-Time Typical Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 AM - 5 PM Start Date: ASAP ...

8. Clinical Lab Analyst

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Coralville, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: * Clinical Lab Analyst Shifts available: * 8am-4:30pm * 3pm-11:30pm Pay: * $18.50/hr Qualifications: * Bachelor's degree in Biology, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry or related ...

9. Counter Sales / Warehouse

🏛️ PPG Paints Iowa

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: Assist customers with requests in-store and on the phone Demonstrate knowledge of products and services to customers Greet customers in a friendly and polite manner Keep an eye on ...

10. Team Specialist I

🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.

📍 Kalona, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TEAM SPECIALIST I Hiring Immediately! Shift: 2nd: 4:00pm-2:30am Monday-Thursday - Will consider candidates interested in Full or Part-Time Pay: $12.00/hour Advance Services Inc. is looking for Team ...