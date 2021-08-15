Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Kalona

Posted by 
Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 7 days ago

(KALONA, IA) Companies in Kalona are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kalona:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSOY2sH00

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $3,037 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Washington, IA

💰 $3,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Washington, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Senior Embedded Software Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $145,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cutting edge next generational manufacturing company seeking an experienced Senior Embedded Software Engineer to join our talented team! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Josh Rabinowitz Are you a fit

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative - Training Provided

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Human Resources Specialist (Employee Benefits) - Onboarding

🏛️ Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary This position serves as the customer liaison between the organization serviced and the VISN 23 HR Shared Services. The On-boarding Specialist performs work related to comprehensive, technical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent 100% Remote

🏛️ Balance Staffing- Customer Support

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Remote Work from Home Licensed Health Insurance Agent , making $18.50 to $23.50 /hour PLUS COMMISSION to join our team! Schedule: M-F flexible shift between 8am-11pm, EST Pay: $18.50 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Relations Specialist

🏛️ #twiceasnice Recruiting

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Relations Specialist Location: Cedar Rapids, IA Salary: $38,000 - $45,000 + Benefits + Profit Share Job Type: Full-Time Typical Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 AM - 5 PM Start Date: ASAP ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Clinical Lab Analyst

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Coralville, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: * Clinical Lab Analyst Shifts available: * 8am-4:30pm * 3pm-11:30pm Pay: * $18.50/hr Qualifications: * Bachelor's degree in Biology, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry or related ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Counter Sales / Warehouse

🏛️ PPG Paints Iowa

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: Assist customers with requests in-store and on the phone Demonstrate knowledge of products and services to customers Greet customers in a friendly and polite manner Keep an eye on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Team Specialist I

🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.

📍 Kalona, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TEAM SPECIALIST I Hiring Immediately! Shift: 2nd: 4:00pm-2:30am Monday-Thursday - Will consider candidates interested in Full or Part-Time Pay: $12.00/hour Advance Services Inc. is looking for Team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kalona Journal

Kalona Journal

Kalona, IA
14
Followers
199
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalona Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IA
State
Washington State
City
Kalona, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Ia#Cdl#Vivian#Rn Med Surg Telemetry#Med Surg Telemetry 3#Uncapped#Veterans Affairs#Visn#Team Specialist#Advance Services Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy