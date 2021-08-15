Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Emington

(EMINGTON, IL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Emington.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Emington:

1. CDL A Owner-Operator Driver

🏛️ Hub Group

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CONTRACTING OWNER-OPERATORS Align your business with a stable and growing carrier! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is looking for CDL A owner-operator truck drivers in your area. Here at ...

2. CL A Drivers You Decide the What, When & Where-Full Benefits

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run where you want to run, where you want to run and how much you want to run by picking your loads off our load board This is NOT a 1099 job and comes with full benefits Drivers can ...

3. REGISTERED NURSE II - 3813200 1 1 1 1 - Dwight, IL - Med Surg

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dwight, IL

💰 $7,458 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Agency : Department of Human Services Posting ID# 10-67-172 CONTINUOUS POSTING Salary: $5,485 - $7,458/Monthly Job Type: Salaried Full Time County: Livingston Number of Vacancies: Varies Plan/BU

4. Scientist II, Bioanalytical Sciences _ Bradley, IL

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Bradley, IL

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scientist II, Bioanalytical Sciences _ Kankakee, IL Kelly Services is currently seeking a Scientist II, Bioanalytical Sciences for one of our top clients in Kankakee, IL. Duration: 12 months Pay: $35 ...

5. Logistics Analyst

🏛️ BCforward

📍 Pontiac, IL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BC Forward is looking to hire a Logistics Analyst in Pontiac, IL Title: Logistics Analyst Location: Pontiac, IL Duration: 6+ Months Summary: The main function of a logistics planning analyst is to ...

6. Sit down forklift operator 1st & 2nd Shift Pay $17.80 to 18.80 Per/Hr

🏛️ Integrity Trade Services LLC

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Integrity Trade Services is in conjunction with a leading food distribution center and is accepting applications for Sit Down Forklift Operators in Morris, IL. *Integrity Trade Services is offering a ...

7. Inventory Technician

🏛️ Diversified Services for Industry

📍 Pontiac, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary VSI (Vonachen Group, Inc) is looking to fill an Inventory Technician position at an industrial location in Pontiac, IL. All training will be provided on site. Responsibilities ...

8. Experienced Team Lead Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ Touchpoint 360, LLC

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Retail Associate - Team Lead Reset Merchandiser Company: TouchPoint360 Status: Full time 30 - 35 hours a week Territory: MUST BE WILLING TO TRAVEL Compensation: $16 - $18/hr. Depending on ...

9. General Laborers

🏛️ First Staff Services

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Laborers needed for client in Channahon, IL $16.00/hr. Several positions available; some are temporary and others will be long-term temporary Benefits: Weekly pay, insurance offered, referral ...

10. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $62,400-$104,000/Year

🏛️ Roehl Transport - Chicago

📍 Emington, IL

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up To $2,000 Per Week - Excellent Benefits As a driver in our Flatbed Chicagoland Local Fleet, you'll mostly a variety of loads including ...