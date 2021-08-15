Get hired! Job openings in and around Maxwell

(MAXWELL, CA) Companies in Maxwell are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Maxwell:

1. Insurance Agent- Desire to travel a plus, not required

🏛️ FFL Tenacious Singh

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Family First Life Tenacious is an independent marketing agency that is partnered with multiple insurance carriers such as Americo, Mutual of Omaha, John Hancock, AIG, etc. We partner ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

3. ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAM MANAGER

🏛️ Glenn County

📍 Willows, CA

💰 $3,664 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAM MANAGER ($3,013.60--$3,664.00 bi-weekly) Manage, supervise, plan, coordinate, direct, and review the activities of the Unified Hazardous Waste and Hazardous Materials Management ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - COVID19 - $2,159 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $2,159 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Clearlake, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date

5. Power Plant Operator

🏛️ Wadham Energy LP

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enpower Management Corp. is accepting applications for POWER PLANT OPERATOR for its' Wadham Energy facility - a renewable energy electrical power plant located in Williams, CA. Our company offers a ...

6. Home repairman

🏛️ Ron's Services

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Knowledge of multiple trades for residential restoration and repairs.

7. CA - PTA - Gridley - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gridley, CA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PTA needed 6-8 hours a day. M-F. 90% Productivity. 13 week need. 4 hours unbillable orientation Shift: Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapy Assistant

8. Heavy Duty Mechanic

🏛️ Mechanical & Irrigation Solutions, Inc

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Heavy Equipment Mechanic Job Summary We are looking for a Heavy Equipment Mechanic to assist with preventative maintenance and repairs of diesel, agricultural, construction and heavy duty equipment

9. Hotel Housekeeper $22-$24/hr. - ama de hotel #son187

🏛️ Porter Pros

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking an immediate hire for an "experienced" Hotel Room Cleaner for hotels in Sonoma, CA., Calistoga, CA. and Yountville, CA., (En Espanol abajo.) POSITION: Hotel Room Cleaner SALARY: $22-$24/hr ...

10. Insurance Broker Earn ($20k+ Monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents throughout Yuba City CA and the surrounding area. Not currently a licensed agent? We offer a free pre ...