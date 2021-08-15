Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Dothan

(DOTHAN, AL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Dothan.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dothan:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3510 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $3,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Dothan, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3510 ...

2. CL A OTR 3 Mos Exp-Run 30-Home 7-$1200-$1600/WK-Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Marianna, FL

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months verifiable experience run 30 days and home for 7 full days NOTE YOU MUST HAVE THREE MONTHS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAINING, MUST BE AS A TEAM OR SOLO ...

3. Insurance Agent - Entry Level

🏛️ The Jernigan Agency

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire driven individuals who are coachable, ambitious, and self-motivated. No previous sales experience or insurance industry experience is required. Both Full-Time and Part-Time ...

4. Sales Representative - No Cold Calling sc108

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 6

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

5. OPS GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS CONSULTANT I - 64853404

🏛️ Florida Department of Corrections

📍 Chipley, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OPS GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS CONSULTANT I - 64853404 Date: Aug 9, 2021 Location: CHIPLEY, FL, US, 32428 Apply now » The State Personnel System is an E-Verify employer. For more information click on our ...

6. CIT - AST Armed -Dothan

🏛️ Loomis US

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $15.00/hr, moves to $17.00 after 60 days of training $2000.00 sign on bonus Job Description As an Armored Driver Guard, you work with your team to ensure the safe and secure pickup and ...

7. Customer Service Rep (No Sales)

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have CSR, Customer Service, Answering Service or Call Center experience? You are not selling in this role! * Part-time positions with a long-term career opportunity! * $12 through training ...

8. FDC-DATA ENTRY OPERATOR F/C-70024604-JACKSON CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

🏛️ Florida Department of Corrections

📍 Malone, FL

💰 $27,040 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FDC-DATA ENTRY OPERATOR F/C-70024604-JACKSON CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION Date: Aug 9, 2021 Location: MALONE, FL, US, 32445 Apply now » The State Personnel System is an E-Verify employer. For more ...

9. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $13.00 an hour R15585 Lawn Specialist 160 Gateway Court, Columbus, Georgia 31909 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,429 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $3,429 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Dothan, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department