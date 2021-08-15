No experience necessary — Keenesburg companies hiring now

(Keenesburg, CO) Looking to get your foot in the door in Keenesburg? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ Waste Connections

📍 Watkins, CO

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Waste Connections company, is looking for a safety conscience Diesel Mechanic to join our GROWING team in Denver, Colorado. PAY: • $23-$30 per hour working 50-55 hours a week. Every hour after 40 ...

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Brighton, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DDV5 Aurora, CO (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DDV5 - Aurora - 2889 Himalaya Road, Aurora ...

3. Customer Account Specialist

🏛️ KRAYDEN INC

📍 Denver, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Krayden Inc. - Westminster, CO Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $16.00 - $20.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Customer Service ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Brighton, CO

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Thornton, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

6. Sales Representative

🏛️ Premier Roofing Company

📍 Brighton, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking energetic, entry-level sales reps for our dynamic sales team. At Premier, the future is bright. You're going to need your shades. We are successful. We are expanding. And we need more ...