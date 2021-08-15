Cancel
Grafton, ND

Job alert: These jobs are open in Grafton

Posted by 
Grafton Updates
Grafton Updates
 7 days ago

(GRAFTON, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Grafton.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Grafton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bSOXwk900

1. Janitorial Help

🏛️ Thur-O-Clean

📍 Grand Forks Afb, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Janitorial Help needed for evenings - early mornings in Grand Forks. Wages: $20/hour. Must pass a background check. recblid gj21fdcg70tmzqmjnqmcdsci890ek5

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Administrative & Accounting Assistant

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Mekinock, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative & Accounting Assistant Grand Forks, ND Temporary $18-20/hr Kelly is seeking an Administrative & Accounting Assistant to join our client, an expanding start-up company headquartered in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work-From-Home Medical Scribe (ND)

🏛️ Robin Healthcare

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Robin Healthcare is a tech-healthcare startup with a mission to transform our healthcare system from its very core: the doctor-patient encounter. We marry medical scribing with the Robin Assistant™ ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Fast Track to Management Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for leadership-oriented individuals to join our Fast Track Management Program. In this program, you'll have the opportunity to accelerate your path to management, and advance within 12 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - COVID19 - $3,490 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $3,490 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse - ONC - 13 Week Contract ($2660/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $2,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking caring, compassionate Registered Nurses with experience providing care for patients who are critically or chronically ill due to cancer for a 13 week contract at a state-of-the-art ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A CDL Driver-Forest River

🏛️ Killchowski trucking, Inc

📍 Grafton, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kilichowski Trucking in Forest River, ND is seeking to hire a Class A CDL driver for pulling Side and Belly Dump trailers. Full time work Pay is $20/hr. Must pass a drug screen. If you looking for a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Grand Forks, ND

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Grafton Updates

Grafton Updates

Grafton, ND
29
Followers
190
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grafton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

