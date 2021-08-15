These Stevens Point companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Stevens Point, WI) Looking to get your foot in the door in Stevens Point? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Schofield, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

3. Insurance Service Representative

🏛️ MICHAEL HALLINAN-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Mosinee, WI

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our fast paced, growing insurance office is looking to fill an entry level sales position. This position is part time, scheduling appointments or calling our contacts for new clients needing new ...

4. CNA / Caregiver / Entry-Level

🏛️ Woodland Court Elder Services LLC

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CNA / Caregiver / Entry-Level to join our team! You will assist in the daily care of elderly or disabled individuals. Location: Merrill, WI Responsibilities: * Assist residents with ...