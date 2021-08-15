Cancel
Snyder, TX

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Snyder

Snyder News Beat
Snyder News Beat
 7 days ago

(SNYDER, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Snyder.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Snyder:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bSOXt5y00

1. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Difference Makers

📍 Colorado City, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Difference Makers sales team is growing, and we are looking for someone with a track of record of proven success as a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make more than a living!! Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Snyder area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. General Manager

🏛️ Dairy Queen-TheRichesonGroup

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SNYDER LOCATION NOW GIRING GENERAL MANAGERS UP TO $48,000 A YEAR WE OFFER COMPETITIVE PAY, PAID HOLIDAYS, PAID VACATION AFTER THE FIRST YEAR AND CAREER ADVANCEMENT. DENTAL,VISION, WELNESS. Company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - West Texas

📍 Gail, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Owner Operator Crude Oil

🏛️ Texstar Crude Transport

📍 Colorado City, TX

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tex-Star Transport is now looking for experienced crude oil owner ops that want to earn an above average wage for hauling crude oil in the Colorado City, TX area. We have long term consistent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Earn between $75 -$100 per day with tips! Buckle up, hit the open road and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we'll pay you to cruise ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Snyder News Beat

Snyder News Beat

Snyder, TX
34
Followers
148
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

