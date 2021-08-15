These Maricopa companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Maricopa, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Maricopa are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Manager in Training

🏛️ 84 Lumber Company

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Immediately hiring . As one of the industry's leading suppliers of building materials, we are always looking for our future leaders. Our Manager Trainee program is one of the ...

2. Store Sales Associate

🏛️ PPG Paints

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately hiring!!! As a Store Sales Associate, you will be the reason our customers come back! They will be excited to see your friendly face because of the outstanding, timely customer service ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 New Cuyama, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Taft, CA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

5. Quality Control

🏛️ Exact Staff

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exact Staff has immediate needs for Quality Control Techs for Production companies in Bakersfield & Arvin area $14.50-$15.00/hr Multiple Shifts available The QC will report directly to the QC ...

6. Emergency Response Team Lead

🏛️ G4S

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Now! PLEASE CLICK APPLY OR TEXT "JOBS" TO 561-660-9797 FROM YOUR SMARTPHONE! The world's leading private security organization, G4S, has an immediate job opportunity for an Emergency Response ...

7. ***Hiring Immediately***Inside Sales Representatives

🏛️ United Docu Prep

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are offering a great opportunity for smart, confident and motivated individuals looking for a financially rewarding career in Inside Sales. We assist Student Loan borrowers by having their loans ...

8. Forklift Operator (Lumberyard)

🏛️ 84 Lumber Company

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary We are Immediately hiring an outdoor Lumberyard Associate. You will build loads for deliveries that empowers the American dream. Your work loading the supplies enables the ...