Mountain Home, ID

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mountain Home

Mountain Home News Watch
 7 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mountain Home.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mountain Home:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $4,234 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $4,234 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Mountain Home, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Mountain Home, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home

🏛️ FCR

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $27,040 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today

Click Here to Apply Now

5. ID Office Manager - Mountain Home

🏛️ RISE INC FAMILY

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Mountain Home, ID - Mountain Home, ID Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $15.00 - $15.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Mountain Home, ID. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Mountain Home, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Spanish Customer Service Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ FCR

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $35,360 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Team today! We are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Mountain Home News Watch

