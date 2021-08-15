Work remotely in Newport News — these positions are open now

(Newport News, VA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

2. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

3. Financial Services - Entry Level & Part-time -100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Financial Services - Work Remotely - Part / Full Time to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ability to work ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Portsmouth, VA

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Portsmouth, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

6. Customer Service - Work From Home

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a customer service representative working from the comfort of your home, you'll support customer needs and offer additional products. We'll provide office equipment and virtual training

7. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

8. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Norfolk, VA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17 per hour and grow up to $27 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...