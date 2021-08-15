Cancel
Wichita, KS

These Wichita companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Wichita, KS) Looking to get your foot in the door in Wichita? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSOXn2q00

1. (Entry- Level) Life Insurance Agent - 85,000k/yr - Remote Sales

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Financial Services / Entry-Level & Part-Time - 100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry-Level Customer & Sales Associate

🏛️ The Hertz Corporation

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Responsibilities Do you like to have different types of assignments and variety in your work? Do you like to be appreciated for your ability to provide helpful, quality service and getting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Support

🏛️ Summit Employment Professionals

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A full-line scale company who offers sales and service is seeking a Customer Service Support individual. Responsible for the timely entry of service/sales orders into software program; serves ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - Kansas City

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City, MO Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year! - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Haysville, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

