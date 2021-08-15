No experience necessary — Ontario companies hiring now
(Ontario, OR) These companies are hiring Ontario residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Ontario, OR
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Production Assemblers - 2nd shift
🏛️ Southwark Metal Mfg. Co.
📍 Caldwell, ID
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
NEW INCREASED WAGE RANGES! 40+ hours weekly full-time work available! No experience is necessary, training is paid & provided! Full-time permanent positions are offered. Southwark Metal in Caldwell ...
3. Entry Level Management
🏛️ California Home Pros
📍 Ontario, OR
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...
4. Production - Day Shift Ontario
🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.
📍 Ontario, OR
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Advance Services is now hiring an Entry Production Line Worker in Ontario , OR * Monday - Friday (possible Saturday's depending on production) * $11.50 an hour * 6:00am - 4:30pm Job Duties
5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required
🏛️ WS Partners of GA
📍 Payette, ID
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about
6. Auto Glass Technician Trainee
🏛️ Safelite
📍 Caldwell, ID
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Auto Glass Technician Trainee Sign-on Bonus: $700 after 60 days You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts ...
