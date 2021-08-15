No experience necessary — Ontario companies hiring now

(Ontario, OR) These companies are hiring Ontario residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Ontario, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Production Assemblers - 2nd shift

🏛️ Southwark Metal Mfg. Co.

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW INCREASED WAGE RANGES! 40+ hours weekly full-time work available! No experience is necessary, training is paid & provided! Full-time permanent positions are offered. Southwark Metal in Caldwell ...

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Ontario, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

4. Production - Day Shift Ontario

🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.

📍 Ontario, OR

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advance Services is now hiring an Entry Production Line Worker in Ontario , OR * Monday - Friday (possible Saturday's depending on production) * $11.50 an hour * 6:00am - 4:30pm Job Duties

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Payette, ID

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

6. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Caldwell, ID

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto Glass Technician Trainee Sign-on Bonus: $700 after 60 days You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts ...