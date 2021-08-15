Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Hutchinson
(Hutchinson, KS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Hutchinson are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Hutchinson, KS
💰 $37 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician
2. ASSISTANT CONSTRUCTION OBSERVER PART-TIME
🏛️ KIRKHAM MICHAEL
📍 Cheney, KS
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
ASSISTANT CONSTRUCTION OBSERVER - PART-TIME CHENEY, GARDEN CITY, OR ELLSWORTH, KS Kirkham Michael has an awesome opportunity for an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our part-time ...
3. Administrative Assistant
🏛️ Valley Hope Opportunities
📍 Moundridge, KS
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT: PART-TIME (1:30pm - 5:30pm M-F) Moundridge Valley Hope has an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as an Administrative Assistant. For over 50 years, Valley Hope ...
4. Direct care staff
🏛️ New Beginnings of McPherson, Inc
📍 Mcpherson, KS
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Looking for part-time and/or full-time individuals willing to work with persons with extraordinary abilities. Individuals must be willing to assist with activities of daily living, learn to document ...
