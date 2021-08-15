Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Hutchinson

(Hutchinson, KS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Hutchinson are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Hutchinson, KS

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

2. ASSISTANT CONSTRUCTION OBSERVER PART-TIME

🏛️ KIRKHAM MICHAEL

📍 Cheney, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ASSISTANT CONSTRUCTION OBSERVER - PART-TIME CHENEY, GARDEN CITY, OR ELLSWORTH, KS Kirkham Michael has an awesome opportunity for an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our part-time ...

3. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Valley Hope Opportunities

📍 Moundridge, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT: PART-TIME (1:30pm - 5:30pm M-F) Moundridge Valley Hope has an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as an Administrative Assistant. For over 50 years, Valley Hope ...

4. Direct care staff

🏛️ New Beginnings of McPherson, Inc

📍 Mcpherson, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for part-time and/or full-time individuals willing to work with persons with extraordinary abilities. Individuals must be willing to assist with activities of daily living, learn to document ...