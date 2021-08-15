Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Macon, GA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Senior Java Consultant

🏛️ Modis

📍 Bolingbroke, GA

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Java Consultant 100% Remote 1.5 year + Contracts 3 Positions Available Up to $65/hr W2 depending on experience - NO C2C We can sponsor any Visa * Retiring a number of legacy products

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Macon, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Macon, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Physician Office Medical Sales Representative for Remote Patient Monitoring

🏛️ Health Wealth Safe, Inc.

📍 Bolingbroke, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Wealth Safe, Inc. (HWS), a medical technology company, specializing in remote patient monitoring, based in Athens, GA.. HWS is now inviting ONLY medical sales representatives who currently ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Warner Robins, GA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Senior Tech Specialist - Litigation Technology, e-Discovery

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Macon, GA

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Tech Specialist - Litigation Technology, e-Discovery Job Title: REMOTE Senior Tech Support Specialist - Litigation Technology Compensation: Competitive Salary ($90k-110k+ DOE), Full health ...

7. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Macon, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

8. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Macon, GA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...