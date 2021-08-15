Get hired! Job openings in and around Emporia

(EMPORIA, KS) Companies in Emporia are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Emporia:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,389 per week

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Emporia, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Trial Court Clerk II - 8th Judicial District

Position number: K0057543 Location of Employment: 8th Judicial District, Council Grove, Kansas Classification and Grade: Trial Court Clerk II, Grade 16, $14.92 hourly Kansas Judicial Branch Benefits ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Cashier

We are looking for self-motivated leaders to join our team and manage a $1+ million business, and every hour of every day will present you with new, exciting challenges. As a Restaurant Assistant ...

5. Inside Sales Representative - Ad Sales (Kansas)

Our Sales Origination team(s) and Client Success team(s) work together to ensure that service providers are set up with quality advertising that meets their needs and have a dedicated resource ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income. Hogan offers our ...

8. Lease Purchase Truck Driving Job in Emporia, KS

Description : Lease Purchase Truck Driving Job - Emporia, Kansas Lease Purchase - Solos Call Today to Learn More About Our NO CASH DOWN Lease Purchase Program for Solos and Teams! John Christner ...

9. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

10. Molding Setup Technician

Molding Setup Technician for 2nd and 3rd Shift Starting at $17.50/hr + Shift Differential Pay As a leading automotive aftermarket products manufacturer and marketer, Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation ...