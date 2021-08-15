Cancel
Emporia, KS

Get hired! Job openings in and around Emporia

Posted by 
Emporia News Beat
 7 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS) Companies in Emporia are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Emporia:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,389 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $2,389 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Emporia, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Trial Court Clerk II - 8th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Council Grove, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0057543 Location of Employment: 8th Judicial District, Council Grove, Kansas Classification and Grade: Trial Court Clerk II, Grade 16, $14.92 hourly Kansas Judicial Branch Benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Cashier

🏛️ Genesh, Inc. A Burger King Franchisee

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for self-motivated leaders to join our team and manage a $1+ million business, and every hour of every day will present you with new, exciting challenges. As a Restaurant Assistant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Inside Sales Representative - Ad Sales (Kansas)

🏛️ Angi

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Sales Origination team(s) and Client Success team(s) work together to ensure that service providers are set up with quality advertising that meets their needs and have a dedicated resource ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Madison, KS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Cassoday, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income. Hogan offers our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Lease Purchase Truck Driving Job in Emporia, KS

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Lease Purchase Truck Driving Job - Emporia, Kansas Lease Purchase - Solos Call Today to Learn More About Our NO CASH DOWN Lease Purchase Program for Solos and Teams! John Christner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Molding Setup Technician

🏛️ Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Molding Setup Technician for 2nd and 3rd Shift Starting at $17.50/hr + Shift Differential Pay As a leading automotive aftermarket products manufacturer and marketer, Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

