Ready for a change? These Burkesville jobs are accepting applications

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Companies in Burkesville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burkesville:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Dubre, KY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. DC Team Member - Franklin, KY - Located in Franklin, KY

🏛️ Tractor Supply

📍 Glasgow, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come join a growing team with starting wages beginning at $15.00/hr. and potential to earn up to $17.50/hr. Looking for Team Members to join the following shifts: 10A6:00a-4:00pTues-Fri10B4:30p-2 ...

3. Auto Body Technicians

🏛️ Carvana

📍 Hilham, TN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start at $17/hr and up (based on experience)- We're hiring! Body technicians, painters, and preppers play a critical role in the reconditioning process. Making our cars look and feel new, to meet our ...

4. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Dubre, KY

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

5. CDL-A Coil Position: Lebanon, TN

🏛️ Nationwide-Express

📍 Etoile, KY

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drivers are hauling Steel Coils out of the steel mill and hauling Scrap Metal back to the steel mill in Columbus, MS multiple times weekly. Drivers pulled customized End Dump trailers with rails on ...

6. Live in Caregiver / Nanny

🏛️ McKinley Spillman

📍 Edmonton, KY

💰 $1,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Live In Caregiver / Nanny to become a part of our family! You will provide routine healthcare for elderly family members in our home. This is a 24/7 in home care position only

7. Janitor-Cumberland County Health Department

🏛️ GoHire Employment and Development

📍 Burkesville, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cleans, sweeps, dusts, mops, washes, vacuums, polishes and waxes floors; Cleans windows, woodwork, furniture and equipment; Cleans toilet facilities and keeps restrooms supplied with towels, soap and ...

8. CDL A Regional Company Driver - Great Benefits.

🏛️ Day & Ross

📍 Edmonton, KY

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver Benefits: Pays 82 CPM Earn $1,900 - $2,000 A Week Home weekends No touch freight Eligible for benefits on the 1st day of the following month of hire date Annual Driver increases every October ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Dubre, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

10. CDL Class A Driver

🏛️ Millwood

📍 Tompkinsville, KY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for Class A CDL truck drivers at our Tompkinsville, Ky. facility. You will paid $18 to $20 per hr. based on experience. $1.00 per hour attendance and safety bonus. Overtime available