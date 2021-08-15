Cancel
Rangely, CO

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Rangely

Rangely Dispatch
Rangely Dispatch
 7 days ago

(RANGELY, CO) Companies in Rangely are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rangely:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Dinosaur, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Dinosaur, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

3. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Jensen, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,466-$1,857 Weekly PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...

4. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Jensen, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,466-$1,857 Weekly PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...

Rangely Dispatch

Rangely Dispatch

Rangely, CO
ABOUT

With Rangely Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

