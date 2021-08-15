These jobs are hiring in Rice Lake — and they let you set your own schedule

(Rice Lake, WI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Rice Lake are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Rice Lake, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Assembly Operator - 2nd & 3rd Shift

🏛️ Parker Hannifin

📍 Chetek, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Parker Hannifin is now hiring Assembly Operators . There are part-time and full-time, as well as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift opportunities available. * Part-time opportunities - 19 hrs/wk * Team member ...

3. Assemblers Wanted- Flexible Schedules

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Turtle Lake, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a new job opportunity but need a flexible schedule? Do you need a unique schedule? Manpower is Now Hiring Temporary or Permanent Assembly Workers for an industrial client located ...

4. Part Time Commercial Cleaner in Barron WI

🏛️ ServiceMaster

📍 Barron, WI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company and Culture For more than 60 years, ServiceMaster Clean has taken great pride in exceeding the expectations of our customers. Behind our commitment to excellence are five key attributes that ...