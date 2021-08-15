Job alert: These jobs are open in Amargosa Valley

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Companies in Amargosa Valley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Amargosa Valley:

1. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Covered Insurance-Digital Insurance Marketplace

📍 Mercury, NV

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Covered Insurance Solutions Overview Covered is an Independent Digital Insurance Agency built on technology and founded on the core values of Transparency, Accountability, Collaboration, Generosity ...

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Pahrump, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ Lighting Strike Distributing LLC

📍 Beatty, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Responsibilities: * Present and sell company products and ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers-Earn up to $2,400 weekly

🏛️ Fuentes & Sons Transportation

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING CDL FLATBED DRIVERS Earn up to $2,400 weekly | Home most weekends Call Us Today (844) 336-2038 Benefits: * Earn up to $2,400 weekly * 34-hour reset at home most weekends * $2,000 sign-on ...