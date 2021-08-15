Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amargosa Valley, NV

Job alert: These jobs are open in Amargosa Valley

Posted by 
Amargosa Valley Digest
Amargosa Valley Digest
 7 days ago

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Companies in Amargosa Valley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Amargosa Valley:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOXWzN00

1. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Covered Insurance-Digital Insurance Marketplace

📍 Mercury, NV

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Covered Insurance Solutions Overview Covered is an Independent Digital Insurance Agency built on technology and founded on the core values of Transparency, Accountability, Collaboration, Generosity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Pahrump, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ Lighting Strike Distributing LLC

📍 Beatty, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Responsibilities: * Present and sell company products and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers-Earn up to $2,400 weekly

🏛️ Fuentes & Sons Transportation

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING CDL FLATBED DRIVERS Earn up to $2,400 weekly | Home most weekends Call Us Today (844) 336-2038 Benefits: * Earn up to $2,400 weekly * 34-hour reset at home most weekends * $2,000 sign-on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Amargosa Valley Digest

Amargosa Valley Digest

Amargosa Valley, NV
3
Followers
116
Post
730
Views
ABOUT

With Amargosa Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
City
Amargosa Valley, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Job Market#Nv#Club Staffing Pahrump#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy