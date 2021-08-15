Cancel
Jackson, MS

These Jackson companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Jackson Updates
 7 days ago

(Jackson, MS) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Jackson companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Paramount

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for Customer Service representatives who have STRONG Microsoft Excel skills! This is a remote work opportunity! Responsibilities: * Outbound calls to medical offices/facilities ...

3. Set Up Assistant

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Clinton, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking experienced leads and merchandisers for Resets, Remodels, and New Store Set-ups for immediate hire! Travel can be anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks at a time with hotel ...

4. Customer Service Representative (Fully Remote)

🏛️ ResultsCX

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Now! Paid Training, Competitive Compensation, Medical/Dental/Vision Coverage, 401(K), and Endless Career Growth Opportunities! Interview Today! Immediate Start Dates Available! Work in the ...

5. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

6. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

7. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

8. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Advanced Car Shipping

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Post Date April 7, 2021 Job Category Sales & Marketing Location Remote Schedule Full-Time Relocation N Brand Advanced Car Shipping Position type Sales We're a fast growing ...

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

10. Utility Worker

🏛️ Transdevna

📍 Jackson, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Hiring Immediatley! Cleans, fuels, and checks fluid levels of diesel buses under direct supervision. Why Work with Us? - Competitive Wages beginning at $12.92 per/hour - Comprehensive ...

ABOUT

With Jackson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

