Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Berea

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 7 days ago

(Berea, KY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Berea-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSOXUDv00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Berea, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Richmond, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on August 11th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Lexington, KY for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Centre College Bookstore F892

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $9 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Wireless Retail Sales Consultant - Part Time - Winchester

🏛️ COLLINS MOBILE

📍 Winchester, KY

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsJob LocationWinchester - Winchester, KYPosition TypePart TimeDescriptionWireless Retail Sales Associate$11.00+ per hour including commissionsNo Wireless Experience? No Problem!Fast Apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Lancaster, KY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- Lexington, KY

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $17.63 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $22.17 per hour ! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
159
Followers
379
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berea, KY
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Seasonal Retail Team#Llc Danville#Us Join#Kyposition#Cdl#Rti International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy