Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Berea

(Berea, KY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Berea-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Berea, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Richmond, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on August 11th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Lexington, KY for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified ...

4. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Centre College Bookstore F892

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $9 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

5. Wireless Retail Sales Consultant - Part Time - Winchester

🏛️ COLLINS MOBILE

📍 Winchester, KY

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsJob LocationWinchester - Winchester, KYPosition TypePart TimeDescriptionWireless Retail Sales Associate$11.00+ per hour including commissionsNo Wireless Experience? No Problem!Fast Apply ...

6. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Lancaster, KY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

7. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- Lexington, KY

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $17.63 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $22.17 per hour ! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...