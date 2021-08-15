Ready for a change? These Rawlins jobs are accepting applications

(RAWLINS, WY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Rawlins.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rawlins:

1. Part Time Reset Merchandiser $15/HR Rawlins, WY 82301

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising company ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,894 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $2,894 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Rawlins, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

3. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

5. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...

6. Inside Sales Representative (Counter Sales)

🏛️ RP Lumber

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is responsible for handling sales of building materials and products to customers and contractors either in-person at the sales counter or via electronic communication methods (i.e ...

7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Rawlins, WY. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 42 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...

8. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

🏛️ MercTrucking

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...

9. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...