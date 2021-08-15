Cancel
Orogrande, NM

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Orogrande

Orogrande Daily
Orogrande Daily
 7 days ago

(OROGRANDE, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Orogrande companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Orogrande:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOXSST00

1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Hinduja Global Solutions

📍 Berino, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Loyal Source Government Services

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Alamogordo, NM. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Correctional RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Chaparral, NM

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care, a leader in Health Care Staffing, has partnered with a Correctional facility in Chaparral, NM. Supplemental Health Care has a Correctional RN contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Chaparral, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1992.64 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $1,992 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamogordo, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1992 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Regional CDL A Truck Driver Wanted - No Touch Freight

🏛️ Mesilla Valley Transportation

📍 Anthony, NM

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted No Touch Freight Immediately Hiring Class-A CDL Truck Drivers for our Regional Lanes! Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) is looking for truck drivers that are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Class A Driver

🏛️ Powerhouse Trucking

📍 Chaparral, NM

💰 $1,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly pay: $1125-$1350 Regional position, home every 3-4 days! Dedicated client, dry freight. This position is mostly no touch. Consistent and steady freight. Hurry and apply ASAP! Texas based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Call Center Customer Service Rep

🏛️ DISH

📍 Anthony, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position works onsite in our El Paso Customer Service Call Center: 1285 A JOE BATTLE BLVD, El Paso, TX 79936 DISH is a Fortune 200 company with more than $15 billion in annual revenue that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Loyal Source Government Services

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Alamogordo, NM. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

