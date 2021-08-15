Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Ready for a change? These Greenville jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Greenville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Greenville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSOXQh100

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Snow Hill, NC

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Rep - Make $1,500 + a week!

🏛️ Schwartz Agency

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring and training insurance agents to go out and service Middle Income America and protect their families. * We will train you to call, set, and run appointments from your home office. * We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Owner Operator Truck Driver Job in Greenville, NC

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Owner Operator Truck Driver Job - Greenville, North Carolina CDL-A Owner Operator - Ask About Our New Pay Increase! $5,000 Transition Bonus for current Owner Operators moving to USA ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Pediatric ICU (PICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2592 per week in NC

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $2,592 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Psych and New RNs Needed up to $2,020 Gross Weekly

🏛️ MAXIM HEALTHCARE GROUP

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $2,020 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maxim Healthcare Staffing is looking for RNs to fill an immediate need at a mental health facility in Greenville! -Day (6:45am - 7:15pm) and Night shift available (6:45 pm - 7:15 am) -13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Real Estate Agent

🏛️ Cameron Craig Group

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary ONLY LICENSED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONSIDERED Our proprietary programs have revolutionized client acquisition and real estate agent compensation. Most real estate agents struggle to find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Finance Specialist

🏛️ Beaufort County Schools

📍 Washington, NC

💰 $3,975 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

District Name Beaufort County Schools Site/Department Name Central Office 321 SMAW ROAD, Washington, North Carolina, 27889 Posted on Aug 03, 2021,12:01 AM EST Expiration Date Until Filled Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Stocking Supervisor $16.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Kinston, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Supervisors support the management team in order to maximize output of the store through the optimization of talent, operational execution and delivery of a rewarding experience for customers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. General Workers ($13-$15/HR)

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus - Construction Laborers - $50 First Day Referral Bonus CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up to work you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Automotive Glass Specialist SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Glass Doctor - Norcross

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Glass Specialist Opportunity Glass Doctor of Morehead City, NC in Newport, NC. Automotive, Residential or Commercial experience required as well as valid drivers license. $1000 Sign On Bonus paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenville Dispatch

Greenville Dispatch

Greenville, NC
92
Followers
183
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Washington, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
State
Washington State
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Club Staffing#Physical Therapist#Transition Bonus#Usa#Picu#Nc Nomad Health#Nomad#Maxim Healthcare Staffing#Finance Specialist#General Workers#Ccs Construction Staffing#Referral Bonus Ccs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy