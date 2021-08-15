Ready for a change? These Greenville jobs are accepting applications

(GREENVILLE, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Greenville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Greenville:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Snow Hill, NC

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date ...

2. Sales Rep - Make $1,500 + a week!

🏛️ Schwartz Agency

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring and training insurance agents to go out and service Middle Income America and protect their families. * We will train you to call, set, and run appointments from your home office. * We ...

3. Owner Operator Truck Driver Job in Greenville, NC

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Owner Operator Truck Driver Job - Greenville, North Carolina CDL-A Owner Operator - Ask About Our New Pay Increase! $5,000 Transition Bonus for current Owner Operators moving to USA ...

4. Pediatric ICU (PICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2592 per week in NC

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $2,592 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

5. Psych and New RNs Needed up to $2,020 Gross Weekly

🏛️ MAXIM HEALTHCARE GROUP

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $2,020 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maxim Healthcare Staffing is looking for RNs to fill an immediate need at a mental health facility in Greenville! -Day (6:45am - 7:15pm) and Night shift available (6:45 pm - 7:15 am) -13 week ...

6. Real Estate Agent

🏛️ Cameron Craig Group

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary ONLY LICENSED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONSIDERED Our proprietary programs have revolutionized client acquisition and real estate agent compensation. Most real estate agents struggle to find ...

7. Finance Specialist

🏛️ Beaufort County Schools

📍 Washington, NC

💰 $3,975 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

District Name Beaufort County Schools Site/Department Name Central Office 321 SMAW ROAD, Washington, North Carolina, 27889 Posted on Aug 03, 2021,12:01 AM EST Expiration Date Until Filled Job ...

8. Retail Stocking Supervisor $16.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Kinston, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Supervisors support the management team in order to maximize output of the store through the optimization of talent, operational execution and delivery of a rewarding experience for customers and ...

9. General Workers ($13-$15/HR)

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus - Construction Laborers - $50 First Day Referral Bonus CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up to work you ...

10. Automotive Glass Specialist SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Glass Doctor - Norcross

📍 Greenville, NC

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Glass Specialist Opportunity Glass Doctor of Morehead City, NC in Newport, NC. Automotive, Residential or Commercial experience required as well as valid drivers license. $1000 Sign On Bonus paid ...