These Fayetteville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Fayetteville, NC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Fayetteville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport Company

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriverBenefits * Minimum $1,300 Per Week * 2-3 Positions Now Available for Immediate Hire! * Home Every Weekend, or MORE! * Dedicated work for one customer

2. Drivers - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Two Men and a Truck

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drivers - Hiring Immediately Pay range: $11 - $18+ per hour includes bonus potential + TIPS! Now hiring drivers for our busy season! We believe in: hire for attitude, train for skill. TWO MEN AND A ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

4. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Immediately Hiring!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $1,199 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,008-$1,199 WEEKLY ***CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Home Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated lanes, no-touch freight, and preloaded at the shipper. Loads start and final in Lake City, FL and allow ...

5. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...