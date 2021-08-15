Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, MN

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 7 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Companies in Buffalo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Buffalo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bSOXJlA00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,800/Week - $5,000 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Ryder - Minneapolis, MN - TJ Maxx Regional

📍 Buffalo, MN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers 2-3 Layovers per Week - Average $1,800 Per Week + $5,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks

🏛️ Allegro Home Delivery

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Qualified? Interested? Questions? Give Joe a call at (855) 650-7346 Allegro Home Delivery is a fast-growing company beginning to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Appointment Setter - Hiring This Week

🏛️ The Sparby Group of MN

📍 Elk River, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Eden Prairie, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take your first steps on a new career path with HealthMarkets Insurance Agency by your side! Enjoy the freedom and flexibility of self-employment while taking advantage of the resources and support ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Wound Care Sales Associate

🏛️ Hydrofera

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible for managing and increasing wound care sales within assigned territory. Reporting to the Region Manager, this role will include selling into the strategic metropolitan areas in Minnesota ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Experience Professional - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Decks Direct

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Experience Professional - Sign On Bonus - $1,500 As a Customer Experience Professional at DecksDirect, you are the embodiment of the brand for our customers. You welcome, assist, and engage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ First Student

📍 Champlin, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

First Student, the largest provider of student transportation in North America, is now hiring a Diesel Technician II (intermediate skill level)! The Diesel Fleet Technician II performs routine and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Shipping Clerk

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hours: 8am-4pm (paid lunch) M-F Pay: $22.00 per hour RETENTION BONUS: Ability to earn up to $2,500 in the fist 18 months paid out in the increments of $500.00 if hired prior to September 1st JOB ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Milow Electric / Milow Advanced Media

📍 Long Lake, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant (Long Lake) compensation: $20.00 per hour - 40 hours per week - Life and Health Insurance - Paid Vacation employment type: full-time Milow Advanced Media , a growing Audio ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
64
Followers
357
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Champlin, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Metropolitan Areas#The Sparby Group#Decksdirect#Milow Advanced Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy