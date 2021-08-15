Hiring Now: These roles are open in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, MN) Companies in Buffalo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Buffalo:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,800/Week - $5,000 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Ryder - Minneapolis, MN - TJ Maxx Regional

📍 Buffalo, MN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers 2-3 Layovers per Week - Average $1,800 Per Week + $5,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company ...

2. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks

🏛️ Allegro Home Delivery

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Qualified? Interested? Questions? Give Joe a call at (855) 650-7346 Allegro Home Delivery is a fast-growing company beginning to ...

3. Appointment Setter - Hiring This Week

🏛️ The Sparby Group of MN

📍 Elk River, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

4. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Eden Prairie, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take your first steps on a new career path with HealthMarkets Insurance Agency by your side! Enjoy the freedom and flexibility of self-employment while taking advantage of the resources and support ...

5. Wound Care Sales Associate

🏛️ Hydrofera

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible for managing and increasing wound care sales within assigned territory. Reporting to the Region Manager, this role will include selling into the strategic metropolitan areas in Minnesota ...

6. Customer Experience Professional - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Decks Direct

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Experience Professional - Sign On Bonus - $1,500 As a Customer Experience Professional at DecksDirect, you are the embodiment of the brand for our customers. You welcome, assist, and engage ...

7. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ First Student

📍 Champlin, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

First Student, the largest provider of student transportation in North America, is now hiring a Diesel Technician II (intermediate skill level)! The Diesel Fleet Technician II performs routine and ...

8. Shipping Clerk

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Maple Grove, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hours: 8am-4pm (paid lunch) M-F Pay: $22.00 per hour RETENTION BONUS: Ability to earn up to $2,500 in the fist 18 months paid out in the increments of $500.00 if hired prior to September 1st JOB ...

9. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

10. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Milow Electric / Milow Advanced Media

📍 Long Lake, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant (Long Lake) compensation: $20.00 per hour - 40 hours per week - Life and Health Insurance - Paid Vacation employment type: full-time Milow Advanced Media , a growing Audio ...