These jobs are hiring in Valdosta — and they let you set your own schedule

(Valdosta, GA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Valdosta-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.

🏛️ Montrose Insurance Group

📍 Valdosta, GA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MIG Agency of Equis Financial is seeking a driven and coachable individual who is ready to start getting paid what they are worth! You will become your own boss in this expanding market and can work ...

2. Outside Sales - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Prime

📍 Valdosta, GA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

3. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Moultrie, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Moultrie, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...