These Cookeville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Cookeville, TN) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Cookeville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ North Life Insurance

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

5. Entry Level Manufacturing / General Maintenance / Helper

🏛️ Precision Products Group

📍 Cookeville, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Established carbide tool manufacturer in Cookeville, TN looking for a full time entry level person to help with custodial, shop, and basic clerical tasks. This is an opportunity to begin a career in ...

6. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Smithville, TN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

7. Contract Researcher

🏛️ inetUSA

📍 Sparta, TN

💰 $500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding into your area and looking for individuals who want to do data entry and be their own boss! You need to be: * Motivated * Organized * Detail Orientated * An accurate Typist * MUST BE ...