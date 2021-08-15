Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morenci, MI

Ready for a change? These Morenci jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Morenci Times
Morenci Times
 7 days ago

(MORENCI, MI) Companies in Morenci are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morenci:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOXAod00

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,893 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $2,893 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Healthcare Support is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Toledo, Ohio. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Holland, OH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Napoleon, OH

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sanitation Operator

🏛️ Conagra Foods

📍 Archbold, OH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sanitation Operator FULL-TIME $19.09/hr The primary function of this position is to clean, maintain and sanitize the plant machines, tools, equipment, and work areas according to a set schedule and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Minuteman Press

📍 Maumee, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minuteman Press provides quality printed products to its customers. We are currently seeking a Customer Service Representative who is responsible for the sustainment and development of working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Delta, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCL5 Toledo, OH (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCL5 - Toledo - 2000 - 2040 S Reynolds Rd ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Assembler 2nd Shift

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Perrysburg, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY RATES are the HIGHEST in 20 years for Manufacturing jobs! The time to get a job is NOW! Manufacturing Job! Assembly Worker 2nd Shift Top Company. Good Pay & Benefits. Safe Work Environment. Are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Healthcare Housekeeping

🏛️ ServiceMaster

📍 Defiance, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 60 years, ServiceMaster Clean has been creating cleaner, healthier, safer work environments for our customers. As a ServiceMaster Service Partner, you belong to a team that works ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Morenci Times

Morenci Times

Morenci, MI
20
Followers
200
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Morenci, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Vivian#Healthcare Support#Minuteman Press#2nd Shift#Healthcare Housekeeping#Servicemaster Clean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy