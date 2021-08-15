Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, VT

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin Updates
Franklin Updates
 7 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Franklin.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Franklin:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bSOX7Fh00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Sheldon, VT

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Colchester, VT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fairfax, VT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Fairfax, VT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 43 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Associate - Enosburg Falls, VT, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Enosburg Falls, VT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Enosburg Falls, VT, United States $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! GROW With US! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Milton, VT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Sheldon, VT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Sheldon, VT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $88,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Midwest Dedicated

📍 Colchester, VT

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Opportunities With JBS Carriers! Annually Drivers Average $88,000 with our Top Drivers Earning close to $100,000 Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver: $1,000 Minimum Weekly Pay!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Swanton, VT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIMITED TIME! U.S. Xpress is now hiring for one of our most popular dedicated lanes with $1000 Minimum Weekly Pay! USX offers great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Sheldon, VT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Franklin Updates

Franklin Updates

Franklin, VT
18
Followers
198
Post
653
Views
ABOUT

With Franklin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enosburg Falls, VT
City
Franklin, VT
City
Fairfax, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Great Benefits#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Med Travelers#United States#Drivers Earn#Home For A Better Future#U S Xpress#Usx#Drivers Avg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy