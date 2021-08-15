Cancel
Big Sandy, MT

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Big Sandy

Posted by 
Big Sandy Bulletin
Big Sandy Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BIG SANDY, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Big Sandy.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Big Sandy:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bSOX4bW00

1. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Agriculture Service Technicians Needed

🏛️ Tilleman Motor Company

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Agricultural Service Technicians Needed! AGCO-Challenger-Macdon-Bobcat -Massey Ferguson-- Montana $5000 SIGNING BONUS FOR EXPERIENCED TECH SO...why consider moving to MONTANA? It is the last best ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. MT - LDRP RN - Rotational Call - $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LDRP- RN need in Havre, MT (North Central, MT, 40 miles South of Canadian Border) The LDRP Registered Nurse is a self-motivated professional RN and resource person who assesses, plans, implements and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Big Sandy Bulletin

Big Sandy Bulletin

Big Sandy, MT
ABOUT

With Big Sandy Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

