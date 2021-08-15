Ready for a change? These Clinton jobs are accepting applications

(CLINTON, NC) Companies in Clinton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clinton:

1. Life Insurance Sales +(Start Up Assistance)

🏛️ Family First Life - Strength and Finance

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Family First Life we offer nationwide lead availability, vested renewals from day one, advanced sales training (weekly) as well as: TOP Compensation Levels in the industry: Starting at 100% up to ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $3,597 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clinton, NC

💰 $3,597 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LeaderStat is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Clinton, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30 ...

3. Mobile Engineering Manager

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mobile Engineering Manager If you are a Mobile Engineering Manager with experience, please read on! We're a global leader in teledentistry looking to add a Mobile Engineering Manager to lead a team ...

4. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Clinton, NC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1958.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clinton, NC

💰 $1,958 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clinton, NC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Store Manager / Supermarket

🏛️ Premier - Germantown, MD

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Industry leading Grocery Retailer Interviewing for Supermarket Store Managers and Assistant Store Managers We are looking for proven leaders with a passion for customer service and driving sales to ...

8. DRIVER with CARGO / SPRINTER VAN / SM BOX TRUCK / Minivan

🏛️ Courier Express

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Courier Express is an Essential Business, and we are in full operation! Independent, Motivated, Dependable, and Service-Driven Independent Contractor drivers with their own vehicle are needed for ...

9. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

10. Insurance Agent - ✅ FREE Lead System - ✅ 90%(+) rate - ✅ $10-20K month

🏛️ Senior Life Insurance Company

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For information call Senior Life: (800) 731-1796 - "Se habla Español" ✅ Are you a struggling Life Insurance Agent and NEED A FRSH START? Agents formerly with (FFL/ Family First Life, Lincoln ...