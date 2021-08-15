All the times they got it wrong: the GOP is reviving old history of blaming outsiders for disease
In 1862, California physician Arthur Stout published a scathing report with a terrifying title: "Chinese Immigration and the Physiological Causes of the Decay of the Nation." According to Stout, newcomers from China were spreading tuberculosis, syphilis and other diseases that could "insidiously poison the well-springs of life" and "corrode the vitals of our strength and prosperity" in the United States.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0