Concord, NC

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Concord News Watch
 7 days ago

(Concord, NC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Concord are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Workshop Associate

🏛️ Cordero Handcrafted Lighting (CHL)

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Cordero Handcrafted Lighting is offering a part-time opportunity for a Workshop Associate to help with a variety of woodworking, electrical and workshop tasks. About the Company: North Carolina-based ...

2. Domino's Uncc - Client Care Specialist- $10hr!(5551)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Help us makes pizzas and serve customers at Domino's of UNCC. Start at $10 hourly. A great first job for younger workers, as well as flexible hours for part time work! Why work for us? - We have very ...

3. Passenger Service Agent

🏛️ Prospect Airport Services

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Passenger Service Assistants - Interview Today, Start Tomorrow!! Prospect Airport Services is immediately hiring Full-Time AND Part-Time Airport Passenger Service Assistants to work ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

