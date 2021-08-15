Cancel
Monett, MO

Job alert: These Monett jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(MONETT, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Monett companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Monett:


1. Insurance Broker Earn ($20k+ Monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Billings, MO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents throughout Billings MO and the surrounding area. Not currently a licensed agent? We offer a free pre ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,672 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aurora, MO

💰 $3,672 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Aurora, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Butterfield, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Restaurant Manager - 837 E. US HWY 60- Braum's

🏛️ Braum

📍 Monett, MO

💰 $71,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview If you are a positive, energetic person looking for a career that offers an excellent compensation package and the chance for advancement, Braum's is the place for you! We offer excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Automotive Sales Consultant

🏛️ Republic Ford Lincoln

📍 Republic, MO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Automotive Sales Consultant to become an integral part of our team! You will engage with sales opportunities and provide stellar customer service to all clients. Republic Ford ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dump Truck Driver

🏛️ Crain trucking

📍 Cassville, MO

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In need of driver that can work minimum 40 hour weeks, overtime available, and hours can vary. Will pay drive time one way, starting pay will be 18-20 an hour based on experienced or drive time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Accountant

🏛️ Ozarks Business Services LLC

📍 Aurora, MO

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an Accountant to join our team! You will be responsible for accounting, payroll, bookkeeping and tax preparation for a diverse group of clients of our company. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Contact Center Representative

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Clever, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services is seeking a Contact Center Representative in Springfield, MO! Location: Springfield, MO 65804 $16.00/hour Must be able to work between 6am and 9pm. Shift will be 7am 4pm M-F and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Neosho, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2774.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aurora, MO

💰 $2,774 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aurora, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Monett News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

