Environment

2 dead as severe flooding threat persists in southwestern US

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

A second person has died from flooding caused by monsoon-type rains in far western Texas and southern New Mexico and Arizona. A 2-year-old girl died Friday of injuries she suffered in the collapse of a basement wall at her family’s El Paso, Texas, home, said Angel Gómez, head of Operation HOPE in El Paso, the nonprofit helping the family with funeral arrangements. The girl’s 65-year-old grandmother also was killed in the Thursday night collapse in the family’s flooded basement, he said.

