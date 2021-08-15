Stimulus update: Are rumors of a fourth stimulus check for $7,000 on Aug. 19 true?

Stimulus Check push for a fourth-round has now been around for two months. As the country moves towards recovery, the need for government aids becomes inevitable. Thousands of households are still suffering from the ill effects of the pandemic. People are struggling to meet the bare necessities of life. The toll taken by the pandemic has left people homeless and jobless. The assistance from the government seems to be expiring soon. The third and final installment of the check has already been rolled out. The aid provided to the unemployed is likely to fade out by 6th September. This has put the people of America in a serious state of bother. Let us look at some of the negotiable conditions for future assistance of funds.