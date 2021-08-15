Cancel
Staten Island, NY

Stimulus update: Are rumors of a fourth stimulus check for $7,000 on Aug. 19 true?

By Tracey Porpora
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 7 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Don’t believe everything you read on the Internet. A false report in The U.S. Sun claimed a fourth stimulus payment will hit bank accounts across America on Aug. 19 from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). But those rumors simply aren’t true. There isn’t a fourth stimulus...

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
Income Taxhngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will there be a 4th stimulus check in 2021? Here's the latest

There's plenty of public support for another stimulus payment, especially as many Americans struggle financially and the delta variant surges. However, with the House and Senate occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, a fourth stimulus check isn't making the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check 4 Deciding Factors

Stimulus Check was the boon that the Americans got during the pandemic. US President Joe Biden started the American Rescue Plan in March. The main aim of the checks was to lessen the financial burden. The people benefited greatly from the initiative. Most of the money received was used up by the people to meet essential needs. The majority of the people paid off their debts with money. However, the checks have been indicated to come to a halt. This has concerned many households. The threat of another wave of coronavirus is lurking. This, a fourth Stimulus Check is pushed heavily. Let us discuss the various driving factors that might result in an added payment.
Businessdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Negotiations Pushed For Number Four

Stimulus Check push for a fourth-round has now been around for two months. As the country moves towards recovery, the need for government aids becomes inevitable. Thousands of households are still suffering from the ill effects of the pandemic. People are struggling to meet the bare necessities of life. The toll taken by the pandemic has left people homeless and jobless. The assistance from the government seems to be expiring soon. The third and final installment of the check has already been rolled out. The aid provided to the unemployed is likely to fade out by 6th September. This has put the people of America in a serious state of bother. Let us look at some of the negotiable conditions for future assistance of funds.
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 for Californians

Of the budget items Congress is currently considering this year, a fourth stimulus check isn't included. Instead, the House and Senate are focused on approving the infrastructure bill and working through the details of the budget reconciliation package. But there's still plenty of public support for another payment, especially as so many Americans are financially struggling and as the delta variant surges. And while the economy is showing signs of a rebound with the vaccine rollout, the strength of recovery is open to debate.
Public HealthFingerLakes1

Stimulus

Will COVID unemployment benefits get extended? States that ended them early saw economic fallout. Did ending coronavirus pandemic unemployment programs early help states reduce unemployment? That was the hope, but a new report shows that the results were mixed. Just 12.5% of workers who lost some or all of their jobless benefits in the 19 states ... MORE.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Alternative Solutions

The ongoing demand for the fourth round of the stimulus check payments has been on the rise, however, the federal government seems to be unfazed about this. The online petition that was begun in order to provide the citizens of the United States of America with federal aid payments has almost reached a total of 3 million supporters. In the meantime, Joe Biden, the President of the country along with the political leaders belonging to the Democratic Party have shifted their attention towards other subjects away from the stimulus checks. That includes a 1.2 trillion USD bipartisan infrastructure plan. The idea behind this is to rebuild the infrastructure of the country.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check 4 Will Not Be Coming Because Of The Delta Variant

Just as the interest in another round of stimulus checks was dying off, the panic caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus pandemic has renewed it. The number of new cases per day averaged approximately 120,000 nationwide in the previous week. The Economy Is Not Dire Enough For Another...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

US moves to prolong jobless aid as claims hit new pandemic low

President Joe Biden's administration announced steps on Thursday to allow US states to continue expanded unemployment benefits as the country grapples with a surge in the Delta variant of Covid-19, even as data showed jobless claims declining for a fourth straight week. Congress approved a massive expansion of the unemployment safety net as the pandemic began last year, but after repeated extensions the programs are due to expire nationwide early next month. States will be able to use money left over from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved in March to continue some of the jobless programs, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a letter to top lawmakers. "There are some states where it may make sense for unemployed workers to continue receiving additional assistance for a longer period of time, allowing residents of those states more time to find a job in areas where unemployment remains high," the officials wrote.
U.S. PoliticsCleveland News - Fox 8

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Americans get another payment soon?

(WJW) — As the COVID-19 Delta variant sweeps across the country, many seeking financial relief are asking: Will Americans get a fourth stimulus check soon?. The short answer? Likely, no. Progressive Democratic lawmakers on July 30 proposed legislation that would hand over recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly...
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.

