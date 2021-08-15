Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Marion require no experience

(Marion, IL) These companies are hiring Marion residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN

📍 Eldorado, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...

2. Delivery Driver

🏛️ JLP Delivery Inc

📍 Marion, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JLP Delivery, Inc. We are seeking Delivery Drivers to join our team! You will drive to deliver and pick up packages for FedEx Ground. Experience is always a plus however little to no experience is ...

3. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Marion, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

4. Dispatch, PT Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Carbondale, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry level, starting pay $ 15.50/hr., will train $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three-month training period Are ...

5. Sales Manager Trainee

🏛️ PMA USA / Washington National Insurance

📍 Carbondale, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn what you're worth, make a difference in people's lives, and have a great time while you do it! Our sales teams have been built with individuals from various backgrounds, many of whom did not ...

6. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Carbondale, IL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

7. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Benton, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

8. Innovation Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Benton, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...