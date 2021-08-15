Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Marion require no experience
(Marion, IL) These companies are hiring Marion residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year
🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN
📍 Eldorado, IL
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...
2. Delivery Driver
🏛️ JLP Delivery Inc
📍 Marion, IL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
JLP Delivery, Inc. We are seeking Delivery Drivers to join our team! You will drive to deliver and pick up packages for FedEx Ground. Experience is always a plus however little to no experience is ...
3. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Marion, IL
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
4. Dispatch, PT Driver
🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District
📍 Carbondale, IL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry level, starting pay $ 15.50/hr., will train $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three-month training period Are ...
5. Sales Manager Trainee
🏛️ PMA USA / Washington National Insurance
📍 Carbondale, IL
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Earn what you're worth, make a difference in people's lives, and have a great time while you do it! Our sales teams have been built with individuals from various backgrounds, many of whom did not ...
6. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+
🏛️ Taylored Legacy
📍 Carbondale, IL
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...
7. Pest Technician Trainee
🏛️ Terminix
📍 Benton, IL
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...
8. Innovation Technician Trainee
🏛️ Terminix
📍 Benton, IL
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...
Comments / 0