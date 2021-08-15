Cancel
Marion, IL

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Marion require no experience

Posted by 
Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 7 days ago

(Marion, IL) These companies are hiring Marion residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN

📍 Eldorado, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Delivery Driver

🏛️ JLP Delivery Inc

📍 Marion, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JLP Delivery, Inc. We are seeking Delivery Drivers to join our team! You will drive to deliver and pick up packages for FedEx Ground. Experience is always a plus however little to no experience is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Marion, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dispatch, PT Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Carbondale, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry level, starting pay $ 15.50/hr., will train $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three-month training period Are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Manager Trainee

🏛️ PMA USA / Washington National Insurance

📍 Carbondale, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn what you're worth, make a difference in people's lives, and have a great time while you do it! Our sales teams have been built with individuals from various backgrounds, many of whom did not ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Carbondale, IL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Benton, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Innovation Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Benton, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

