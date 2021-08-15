Ready for a change? These Duette jobs are accepting applications

(DUETTE, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Duette.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Duette:

1. Regional Project Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top fast-growing company in Florida is seeking a Sr. Project Manager to oversee all commercial construction in Florida! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Paul Madden Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by ...

2. Health Insurance Agent

🏛️ Compass Health Consultants

📍 Sarasota, FL

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is Compass Health Consultants? CHC is a proud partner of the Healthcare Solutions Team. We are committed to helping families, individuals and groups get the absolute best health insurance ...

3. Professional Mover - Up to $30/hour!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Mover for College HUNKS Hauling Junk and College HUNKS Moving, you are the first point of contact for clients on the job. You will have the chance to educate clients about our exceptional ...

4. Human Resources Coordinator

🏛️ Oshkosh Corporation

📍 Bradenton, FL

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Human Resources Coordinator Location: 1512 38th Ave E, Bradenton, FL, 34208 Duration: 06 Months Contract Pay Rate : $23/hr (Fixed) Shift Time: 1st shift (8am-4pm M-F) Job Description

5. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Vision Solar LLC

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As an Sales Representative, you will be heading to confirmed appointments to talk with homeowners about our products and services. We are seeking applicants who are passionate about solar energy and ...

6. OTR CDL A Drivers To 28.00 Hour and Good Home Time

🏛️ Alpha Petroleum Transport, Inc. II

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL-A Drivers - $80K to $110K! Hourly Pay is $25 to $28-Good Home Time & Benefits! Celebrating 8 Years in Business! Please Call (844) 659-5025 or Apply On-line Below! A unique opportunity ...

7. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Bradenton, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

8. CDLA Flatbed Driver - Choose Your Route Type

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Parrish, FL

💰 $99,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS MAKE $75K - $99K WITH MULTIPLE ROUTE OPTIONS TO CHOOSE FROM! WE HAVE AN OPTION THAT WILL FIT YOUR LIFESTYLE. TALK WITH A RECRUITER TODAY! Call Us Now At (833) 667-1025

9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent

🏛️ Dialog Direct a Qualfon Company

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Our Mission & Values Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company's mission is to help as many people as possible pursue their total vocation's as members of society by creating an ever-growing ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver Regional

🏛️ TeamOne Logistics

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Truck Driver Regional For more information contact: Jim at 470.336.2823 TeamOne Logistics is a nationally recognized third-party logistics partner exclusively focused on asset-based ...