Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Paisley

(PAISLEY, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Paisley.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Paisley:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,142 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $2,142 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,004 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $2,004 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - COVID19 - $1,849 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $1,849 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,944 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $1,944 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date