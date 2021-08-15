A job on your schedule? These Idaho Falls positions offer flexible hours

(Idaho Falls, ID) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Idaho Falls are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Sales Representative - Brand Ambassador - Customer Service - Great Pay

🏛️ Zipfizz Corporation

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ZIPFIZZ BRAND PROMOTER: * Earn up to $29/hour* * Part time job with full time pay * Amazing product you can be proud to promote * Immediate opening * PAID Training this weekend * Weekly paychecks via ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on Wednesday , August 4th between 11AM and 3PM at Costco in Idaho Falls, ID for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire ...

5. Spanish Customer Service Part Time $11.65/hr + $1 Language Differential

🏛️ Melaleuca, Inc.

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company Profile : At Melaleuca, our mission is ' to enhance the lives of those we touch by helping people reach their goals' . Everything we accomplish is done with an eye toward promoting the ...

6. Administrative Assistant / CSR

🏛️ Farm Bureau Insurance

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Farm Bureau Insurance in Idaho Falls, ID is actively seeking an efficient full-time or part-time Administrative Assistant / CSR to provide excellent customer service and assist with office operations

7. Daytime Telephone Survey Interviewer

🏛️ Clear Insights Group

📍 Rexburg, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $13 - $15 an hour Job Type Part-time Full Job Description We are creating a new Business/B2B interviewing team and seeking to hire motivated and outgoing individuals with good ...

8. Outside Sales - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Prime

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

9. RN Skilled Nursing | $41.00/hr - Nursa

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Ammon, ID

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for RNs to fill shifts starting on Aug 24th in Ammon, ID. These per diem shifts pays $41.00/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend shifts