Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, TN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Jamestown.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jamestown:

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2700 per week in TN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $2,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

3. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $2240/week- Livingston, TN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Livingston, TN

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

4. Remote - Ski/Snowboard Sales Professional

🏛️ Curated

📍 Lancing, TN

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work remote, talk about gear, get paid Looking for a flexible gig that won't keep you off the slopes this winter? Become a seasonal ski or snowboard expert at Curated! Curated connects people who are ...

5. 3rd Shift Production Team Member

🏛️ Manchester Tank & Equipment

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manchester Tank & Equipment Co. has been a trusted industry leader in the design and manufacture of steel and aluminum low-pressure DOT cylinders and ASME pressure vessels for the storage and ...

6. Chef, Line Cook

🏛️ 1967

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to fill immediately do to growth. Support all kitchen functions and duties, maintain a positive frame, drama free and absolutely drug free. Must have experience with charbroiling fresh cuts ...

7. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Livingston, TN

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Livingston, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

8. Producer/Agent

🏛️ DAVID VANCE-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Jamestown, TN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding and have an opening for top performing Insurance Sales Representatives to join our team-oriented sales department. With our insurance office's extensive customer care work, a ...

9. Auto Body Technicians

🏛️ Carvana

📍 Hilham, TN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start at $17/hr and up (based on experience)- We're hiring! Body technicians, painters, and preppers play a critical role in the reconditioning process. Making our cars look and feel new, to meet our ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Elgin, TN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...