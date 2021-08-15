These Hudson companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Hudson, NY) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Hudson-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Customer Service Representative - Virtual Hiring Event (Hiring Immediately)
🏛️ Assurant
📍 Albany, NY
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We're Hiring! On Monday, September 20th come interview for a Customer Service Representative job with our growing team. Offers will be made on the spot! Location: 1880 14th Ave SE, Albany, OR 97322 ...
2. Customer Service Rep
🏛️ Aston Carter
📍 Albany, NY
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Attention all customer service professionals! Aston Carter has an immediate need for a remote Customer Service Representative for a national organization with a facility located here in the Capital ...
3. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Albany College of Pharmacy Bookstore F728
🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC
📍 Albany, NY
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $13 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...
4. Sales Representative - Great Benefits - Interview Today
🏛️ The KYSF Group
📍 Guilderland, NY
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We completely train, so no industry experience is required. We pay weekly, provide benefits, and are looking to hire immediately. The key traits that make people successful in our company are: a ...
5. Retail Sales Associate
🏛️ Skechers
📍 Albany, NY
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Company Description HIRING IMMEDIATELY! SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND CASHIER Starting Pay Rate: $16.00/hr. At Skechers, you can expect a lot from your career. In our company, you matter - your ...
