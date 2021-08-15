Cancel
Hudson, NY

These Hudson companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Hudson Times
 7 days ago

(Hudson, NY) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Hudson-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOVyIL00

1. Customer Service Representative - Virtual Hiring Event (Hiring Immediately)

🏛️ Assurant

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Hiring! On Monday, September 20th come interview for a Customer Service Representative job with our growing team. Offers will be made on the spot! Location: 1880 14th Ave SE, Albany, OR 97322 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Attention all customer service professionals! Aston Carter has an immediate need for a remote Customer Service Representative for a national organization with a facility located here in the Capital ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Albany College of Pharmacy Bookstore F728

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $13 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative - Great Benefits - Interview Today

🏛️ The KYSF Group

📍 Guilderland, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We completely train, so no industry experience is required. We pay weekly, provide benefits, and are looking to hire immediately. The key traits that make people successful in our company are: a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description HIRING IMMEDIATELY! SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND CASHIER Starting Pay Rate: $16.00/hr. At Skechers, you can expect a lot from your career. In our company, you matter - your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Hudson Times

ABOUT

With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

