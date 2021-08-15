These Hudson companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Hudson, NY) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Hudson-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Customer Service Representative - Virtual Hiring Event (Hiring Immediately)

🏛️ Assurant

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Hiring! On Monday, September 20th come interview for a Customer Service Representative job with our growing team. Offers will be made on the spot! Location: 1880 14th Ave SE, Albany, OR 97322 ...

2. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Attention all customer service professionals! Aston Carter has an immediate need for a remote Customer Service Representative for a national organization with a facility located here in the Capital ...

3. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Albany College of Pharmacy Bookstore F728

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $13 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

4. Sales Representative - Great Benefits - Interview Today

🏛️ The KYSF Group

📍 Guilderland, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We completely train, so no industry experience is required. We pay weekly, provide benefits, and are looking to hire immediately. The key traits that make people successful in our company are: a ...

5. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description HIRING IMMEDIATELY! SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND CASHIER Starting Pay Rate: $16.00/hr. At Skechers, you can expect a lot from your career. In our company, you matter - your ...